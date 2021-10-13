Sales assistant needed for prominent Wicklow Wine Business

The Wicklow Wine Company are looking for a part-time sales assistant to join their team in Wicklow Town.

As a long established and leading Irish wine retailer and wholesaler, their busy shop in Wicklow Town offers a unique range of quality wine and artisan food products to a loyal and expanding customer base.

This is an outstanding and unique opportunity for someone with knowledge and passion in the Wine and Fine Foods sector to develop and learn from a very experienced wine team and become a key part of the business’ success going forward.

Job duties and responsibilities:

Day to day sales of Wine & Food products to customers.

Use a cash register and POS software.

To specifically focus on developing food product lines, expanding selection and choice offering to customers, organising tasting of different and new food product with an emphasis on cheese and associated products.

Operate shop’s coffee station.

Develop in-depth knowledge of customer preference, favourites etc.Assist in the organisation of stock on the shop floor. Moving and lifting heavy items is a daily task.

Maintain shop floor and equipment used in food and beverage preparation to a high level of cleanliness and in line with HACCP standards and Workplace health & safety obligations.

The ideal candidate will fit these criteria:

Minimum two years’ experience working in a successful retail environment selling Wine, Food or similar product offering. Previous knowledge of selling wine in a retail setting or working in the wine industry is essential .

. Strong preference given to someone with WSET Level 4 Diploma but WSET Level 2 and demonstrable knowledge of wine will be acceptable.

Excellent customer service skills.

Excellent communication skills (fluency in English is essential).

Show initiative and offer ideas on how to continually improve both the product and service offering with a particular emphasis on food.

Have a passion or genuine interest in wine and food sales with a similar commitment to develop one’s own knowledge base.

Computer literate, familiar with MS Office suite and using /updating social media.

Must show flexibility in working hours and be open to working Saturdays.

Preferably living local or within easy commute to Wicklow Town.

Must be fully authorised to work in Ireland.

Conditions: part-time circa 25 hours a week with opportunity of increased hours after probation period. Must be willing to work up to two Saturdays each month.

Salary: Neg DOE plus appropriate training if required.