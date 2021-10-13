Sales assistant needed for prominent Wicklow Wine Business

The Wicklow Wine Company are looking for a part-time sales assistant to join their team in Wicklow Town.
As a long established and leading Irish wine retailer and wholesaler, their busy shop in Wicklow Town offers a unique range of quality wine and artisan food products to a loyal and expanding customer base.
This is an outstanding and unique opportunity for someone with knowledge and passion in the Wine and Fine Foods sector to develop and learn from a very experienced wine team and become a key part of the business’ success going forward.
Job duties and responsibilities:
- Day to day sales of Wine & Food products to customers.
- Use a cash register and POS software.
- To specifically focus on developing food product lines, expanding selection and choice offering to customers, organising tasting of different and new food product with an emphasis on cheese and associated products.
- Operate shop’s coffee station.
- Develop in-depth knowledge of customer preference, favourites etc.Assist in the organisation of stock on the shop floor. Moving and lifting heavy items is a daily task.
- Development of food product lines, expanding selection and choice offering to customers, organising tasting of different and new food product with an emphasis on cheese and associated products.
- Maintain shop floor and equipment used in food and beverage preparation to a high level of cleanliness and in line with HACCP standards and Workplace health & safety obligations.
The ideal candidate will fit these criteria:
- Minimum two years’ experience working in a successful retail environment selling Wine, Food or similar product offering. Previous knowledge of selling wine in a retail setting or working in the wine industry is essential.
- Strong preference given to someone with WSET Level 4 Diploma but WSET Level 2 and demonstrable knowledge of wine will be acceptable.
- Excellent customer service skills.
- Excellent communication skills (fluency in English is essential).
- Show initiative and offer ideas on how to continually improve both the product and service offering with a particular emphasis on food.
- Have a passion or genuine interest in wine and food sales with a similar commitment to develop one’s own knowledge base.
- Computer literate, familiar with MS Office suite and using /updating social media.
- Must show flexibility in working hours and be open to working Saturdays.
- Preferably living local or within easy commute to Wicklow Town.
- Must be fully authorised to work in Ireland.
Conditions: part-time circa 25 hours a week with opportunity of increased hours after probation period. Must be willing to work up to two Saturdays each month.
Salary: Neg DOE plus appropriate training if required.