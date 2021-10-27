Sally O’Brien’s closes in Arklow

Sally O’Briens Bar & Nightclub (Formally the Royal Hotel) in Arklow has closed its doors.

Sally’s as it is known to locals, hosts the only nightclub in Arklow.

The owners said on Social Media they made the decision on Tuesday, a post read as follows

“Unfortunately, we made the hard decision to close our doors yesterday. We’d like to thank all of our customers for their loyal support over the years.

To all the bands, DJ’s and entertainment thank you.

Finally, to all our loyal staff, a big thank you for all of your hard work, especially during these hard times. We had lots of fun along the way and we hope you did too. All the best, from everyone.”