Shingo Prize Awarded to Jabil Healthcare Bray

After trained examiners and accomplished business professionals performed a thorough assessment of Jabil Healthcare Bray in Bray, Ireland, the site has been awarded the internationally recognized Shingo Prize from the Shingo Institute, a program of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business. This is an extraordinary achievement for Jabil, a global manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries – all of which sites hold themselves to the high standards of operational excellence that earned the Jabil Healthcare Bray site this prestigious recognition.
Jabil Healthcare is the industry’s largest, most comprehensive healthcare solutions and capabilities provider — giving its customers access to an array of engineering, design, and manufacturing solutions across multiple sectors in the healthcare industry. In the face of challenging technology and value-based mandates, Jabil Healthcare is committed to customer-centric operational excellence driving positive patient outcomes.
- “Manufacturing high-quality products have been taking place on this site for over 40 years,” said Jabil Healthcare Bray General Manager Kevin Heffernan. “The Shingo principles have served us well in navigating challenging times, continuously improving and adapting to meet the changing needs of our customers. Shingo enables us to create value and deliver exceptional results for our customers, who are the world’s largest pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic companies.”
- “Customers seek out partners who are consistent, reliable and accountable,” said Jabil Healthcare Europe Senior Director of Operations Padhraic McGinn. “Over the last ten years, the Bray site has demonstrated its commitment to continually improve to better serve its customers and today that dedication has been formally and externally recognized. Congratulations to the team in Bray for this fantastic achievement.”