Shingo Prize Awarded to Jabil Healthcare Bray

After trained examiners and accomplished business professionals performed a thorough assessment of Jabil Healthcare Bray in Bray, Ireland, the site has been awarded the internationally recognized Shingo Prize from the Shingo Institute, a program of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business. This is an extraordinary achievement for Jabil, a global manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries – all of which sites hold themselves to the high standards of operational excellence that earned the Jabil Healthcare Bray site this prestigious recognition.

Jabil Healthcare is the industry’s largest, most comprehensive healthcare solutions and capabilities provider — giving its customers access to an array of engineering, design, and manufacturing solutions across multiple sectors in the healthcare industry. In the face of challenging technology and value-based mandates, Jabil Healthcare is committed to customer-centric operational excellence driving positive patient outcomes.