Shop supervisor required for Circle K Greystones

Circle K are recruiting a Shop Supervisor for its store in Greystones.

The ideal candidate will have previous management experience in in a high-performance retail or service environment.

Successful applicants will be positive, future focused business leaders who achieve results through people and are proud to be part of the Circle K journey.

Some of the duties and responsibilities for this role include:

Assist the store manager in developing & motivating the team to realise their potential, to challenge the norm, live the values & be empowered to achieve personal and professional objectives.

Assist the manager in creating a high-performance culture of sales and achievement.

Help the manager grow the Circle K brand within the local market and region by developing the business through innovative methods.

Promote pro-active Health and Safety behaviours, ensuring activities exceed business and industry standards and legislative requirements.

Work flexibility is integral to this role, thus Circle K have requested that you disclose your availability during your application.

The role comes with a Rewards Package including:

Competitive salary.

Sales Incentive Scheme which rewards good performance.

Flexible schedules.

Discounted fuel and meals.

Complimentary beverages during your shift.

Career progression opportunities.

Cycle to work scheme.

Employee Assistance Programme.

