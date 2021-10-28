fbpx

Shop supervisor required for Circle K Greystones

Circle K are recruiting a Shop Supervisor for its store in Greystones.

The ideal candidate will have previous management experience in in a high-performance retail or service environment.

Successful applicants will be positive, future focused business leaders who achieve results through people and are proud to be part of the Circle K journey.

Some of the duties and responsibilities for this role include:

  • Assist the store manager in developing & motivating the team to realise their potential, to challenge the norm, live the values & be empowered to achieve personal and professional objectives.
  • Assist the manager in creating a high-performance culture of sales and achievement.
  • Help the manager grow the Circle K brand within the local market and region by developing the business through innovative methods.
  • Promote pro-active Health and Safety behaviours, ensuring activities exceed business and industry standards and legislative requirements.

Work flexibility is integral to this role, thus Circle K have requested that you disclose your availability during your application.

The role comes with a Rewards Package including:

  • Competitive salary.
  • Sales Incentive Scheme which rewards good performance.
  • Flexible schedules.
  • Discounted fuel and meals.
  • Complimentary beverages during your shift.
  • Career progression opportunities.
  • Cycle to work scheme.
  • Employee Assistance Programme.

To find out more about working with Circle K, visit any of the Stations nationwide or go to at www.circlek.ie/careers for further information.

Like the sound of the role, but the location isn’t quite right for you? Circle K are hiring for the same position in its Bray store.

