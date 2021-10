MET Eireann have issued a Status Orange Rain Warning for Wicklow, Waterford and Wexford.

Following recent heavy rain today, there will be additional significant accumulations of rainfall tonight (Wednesday) and early on Thursday with flooding in places.

Spot flooding has been reported on many roads around the county and motorists are being urged to drive with caution.

The updated warning was issued this evening and will be valid until 8am on Thursday morning..