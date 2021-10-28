Supervisor required for Circle K in Bray

Circle K are recruiting a Shop Supervisor for its store at Brennanstown, Ballywaltrim Lane, Bray.
The ideal candidate will have previous management experience in in a high-performance retail or service environment.
Successful applicants will be positive, future focused business leaders who achieve results through people and are proud to be part of the Circle K journey.
Some of the duties and responsibilities for this role include:
- Assist the store manager in developing & motivating the team to realise their potential, to challenge the norm, live the values & be empowered to achieve personal and professional objectives.
- Assist the manager in creating a high-performance culture of sales and achievement.
- Help the manager grow the Circle K brand within the local market and region by developing the business through innovative methods.
- Promote pro-active Health and Safety behaviours, ensuring activities exceed business and industry standards and legislative requirements.
Work flexibility is integral to this role, thus Circle K have requested that you disclose your availability during your application.
The role comes with a Rewards Package including:
- Competitive salary.
- Sales Incentive Scheme which rewards good performance.
- Flexible schedules.
- Discounted fuel and meals.
- Complimentary beverages during your shift.
- Career progression opportunities.
- Cycle to work scheme.
- Employee Assistance Programme.
To find out more about working with Circle K, visit any of the Stations nationwide or go to at www.circlek.ie/careers for further information.
Like the sound of the role, but the location isn’t quite right for you? Circle K are hiring for the same position in its Greystones store.