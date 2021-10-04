Swim in Pink for Breast Cancer Research

Every October spurs many on to show their support for breast cancer awareness and this year Galway sea swimmer, Louise Griffin had an idea to support breast cancer research while pursuing her passion – Swim in Pink! This event is a great chance to get together and ‘Swim, Dip or Splash’ with friends and family at a beach, lake or river near you and help raise funds to support the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, a national charity that funds a comprehensive research programme at the Lambe Institute, National University of Ireland, Galway.

Louise is a mother of three who knows only too well the devastating news a breast cancer diagnosis can have on a family as her mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt have all had breast cancer. Having grown up by the sea in Claddagh, Louise also hopes the initiative becomes a yearly event which will also get as many people as possible to experience the joy and benefits of taking to the water.

Only a year ago during lockdown, Louise set up her own business, Blackrock Beachwear, selling swimwear including swimsuits, swim caps, surf robes, poncho towel robes, hats and hoodies which has grown to become a great success. To mark her one-year anniversary and support the fundraiser further, Louise has also created a stunning ‘Swim in Pink’ swimsuit with all the profits going to the charity.

The swimsuit retails for €50 and is available to buy from her own website, www.blackrockbeachwear.ie or from the National Breast Cancer Research Institute Website, www.breastcancerresearch.ie/shop

So make sure to join in the fun at Swim in Pink on Sunday, 31st October and support breast cancer research. Registration is just €20 with all of the monies raised going to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute. To sign up go to www.swiminpink.ie and get a FREE ‘Swim in Pink’ swimming cap too.