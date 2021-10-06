T-shirt launched in memory of Nadine

Bobo boutique have today launched a very special t-shirt in memory of local girl Nadine Lott.

Brainchild behind the idea Tiffany Snell of Bobo boutique and friend of Nadine said

“This will be Nadine’s second birthday (October 6) away from home and I wanted to do something to celebrate her as she always loved celebrating her birthday.

Stephen Considine from @bipolarbear.wear kindly designed the print, which has truly captured Nadine and her bubbly personality. It is beautiful, vibrant and fun, just like Nadine. Nadine’s daughter Kya also contributed to the design representing symbolic meanings for her and her Mommy.

I am so proud and honoured to call Nadine my friend. She was beautiful inside and out, she was kind, loving and so much fun to be around.

Nadine will be truly missed forever but she will we never be forgotten, and we will do everything we can to keep her memory alive.

If you are sharing on social media, please make sure to use the hashtag #alwaysremembernadine

The t-shirts are unisex and come in black and white. Sizes are S, M, L, XL & XXLT-shirts are €30 and proceeds raised will be donated to the Lott family.

You can buy directly on www.boboboutique.ie or www.bpbwear.com

They will also be available in Cool4School, 87 Lower Main St, Arklow.”