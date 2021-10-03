Tree planted at Council Buildings to mark International Older Persons Day

A tree was planted by Wicklow County Council at County Buildings on Friday last (October 1st) to mark International Older Persons Day and as a mark of respect to all loved ones lost in the pandemic.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen, planted the magnolia tree at the entrance to County Buildings saying: “Covid has touched all of society but in particular older people have been adversely affected. A number of older people died as a result of the pandemic, and we hope to remember them each time we pass this tree”.

Acting Director of Services, Máire Halvey, recognised the contribution all older people give to society in terms of knowledge, expertise and in particular with volunteering. She said that as older people had to cocoon through the first lockdown and could not see family or friends, they paid a very high price during the pandemic.

County Wicklow Age Friendly Manager, Richella Wood, thanked Tracey Synnott and Jim Callery for their assistance with the tree planting and in securing a beautiful magnolia which would stand as testament and tribute to those who have lost their lives from Covid.

The ceremony was one of a number nationally with local authorities taking part in the initiative.