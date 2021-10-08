US Gifting Platform to create 100 new jobs in Dublin and stock Wicklow brand

Sendoso, a US-based sending platform‘sending platform’, has today announced the creation of 100 jobs at their European headquarters, which will be based in Dublin.

Sendoso, a popular US company that runs a gifting platform for businesses to send presents to clients and staff, is to open its EU headquarters in Dublin.

Sendoso currently has over 500 employees across the U.S., Europe, and the Asia Pacific and will increase its workforce by 30% by the end of 2021on the back of its Dublin opening.

With plans to create up to 100 new jobs based in its Dublin office, various roles are already being advertised including business development, supply chain and customer support.

The company is currently based in a temporary office, and a future permanent site will be decided shortly along with the location of the company’s warehouse where it will house its extensive gift options.

Michelle Palleschi, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sendoso said, “We’re excited to be announcing these jobs for our new European HQ here in Ireland. The people we hire in this next phase of our global expansion will have a direct and meaningful impact on Sendoso’s trajectory as a category leader.

Sendoso also plans to stock locally sourced Irish products as part of its gift database, and has already announced some of the Irish providers including Mookie & Boo, a luxury lifestyle brand based in Greystones, Wicklow. Other Irish companies that will be available on Sendoso include Kin_dfolk, a premium lifestyle brand located in Galway City, Stillgarden Distillery in Dublin and Craft Direct based in Mullingar, Westmeath.

“Sendoso is also looking forward to working with some great local providers across the country, as we expand our database of brands that will be available to our ever growing international client base. While our sights are global, we have a firm commitment to local growth, and we intend therefore to become a real player for the Irish economy and want to work with Irish SMEs in expanding their presence not only on a national level but on a global scale,” said David Ryan, European HQ lead at Sendoso.

Sendoso is support by the Irish Governemnt through IDA Ireland, who welcomed the announcement. Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland said: “Sendoso is joining a thriving tech scene of fast growing and innovative companies choosing Dublin as the preferred location to establish its European HQ. I wish Sendoso every success with its new Irish operations.”