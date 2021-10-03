Volunteer sought to befriend young blind man

Sunbeam House Services are searching for a male volunteer to befriend a young man who is blind.

The young man is searching for a companion for social trips to live music events within the Dublin and Wicklow area through public transport.

Sunbeam House Services have said the young man is a sociable friendly person who wants to spend time with a like-minded male volunteer around twice a month.

The Volunteer will be asked to use the ‘sighted guide technique’, also known as ‘the human guide’. This technique is a way of walking with, and guiding in a safe, effective way, a person who is visually impaired.

Training in this technique will be provided to the volunteer.

All Sunbeam House volunteers are required to be Garda vetted, reference-checked and to complete mandatory training.

If you are interested please email info@sunbeam.ie.