Westmeath’s answer to The Rose of Tralee is coming!

A modern take on an old classic. The search for the face of Ireland’s modern man. Have you got what it takes?



With celebrity judges Louis Walsh, Doireann Garrihy, Nathan Carter and Anne Doyle!



Things are hotting up in the midlands as The Westmeath Bachelor Competition has been relaunched following its postponement due to COVID-19 in 2020. The original concept for the competition has now evolved into a 3 day festival with some of the countries top acts across different genres of music rocking the main stage in Mullingar on the May Bank Holiday weekend of 2022.

The festival line-up will be announced in the coming weeks but the jewel of the weekend will be The Westmeath Bachelor Competition itself taking place on May 1st 2022 in Mullingar Arts Centre. Dubbed as “An evening to find Irelands most eligible Bachelor” the competition will pit some of the countries most eligible males against each other all vying for the title of Westmeath Bachelor 2022.

Judged by an A-list celebrity panel consisting of Louis Walsh, Doireann Garrihy, Anne Doyle and Nathan Carter the night itself will certainly prove to be one not to miss on next years entertainment calendar. The competition organisers describe the show as a modern twist on an old classic as historically Ireland has looked to our female population to find an individual who is polished, poised, has a social conscience and is able to represent themselves on a national stage. Now it is the turn of the gentlemen to shine.

Along with the title of Westmeath Bachelor the winner will also receive an all inclusive holiday to Ibiza, a new wardrobe that would be the envy of James Bond himself and a cash donation to their chosen charity.

This all inclusive event naturally welcomes and invites men of all orientations and backgrounds to represent a new Ireland. If you feel you or someone you know has what it takes to make the cut potential contestants can apply to join the show at www.westmeathbachelorfestival.ie

Tickets for the event can also be found on the same website but due to the limited number available, calibre of judging panel and already massive public interest you will have to be quick and get yours early.

For more information and live updates on the entire festival follow @westmeathbachelorfestival across all social media platforms.

