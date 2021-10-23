Wicklow Christmas Market returns with ice rink

The Wicklow Christmas Market will return to Wicklow Town for the Christmas Period from the 27th of November through until 21st of December.

A new ‘eco ice-rink’ will be a main feature at this year’s festivities, which will now be located at Leitrim Place, The Murrough instead of the Abbey Grounds.

The market will be free to enter with food, activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Some of the activities this year include:

Food vendors offering culinary delights from around the globe.

Local artisans crafts, gifts and art.

Fun Fair including carnival rides and games.

Visit Santa and his elves.

Eco Ice Rink.

Located within the Wicklow Christmas Market is the Santa Express, an interactive opportunity to take a magical trip to the North Pole and to Santa’s house. Families will travel in their own train car with Santa’s Head Elf as the conductor. Once at the North Pole, families will be entertained by the mischievous ‘Elf and Safety’ along with Mrs. Claus. Then of course, there will be the chance to get to visit with Santa Claus himself, take a picture with Santa, and post a letter at Santa’s official post box.

A special sensory Santa experience will be offered on Friday 3rd of December and Friday 10th of December from 10:00am-12:00 pm, where the sights and sounds will be toned down and calmer, yet still include all of the fun and festivities of the Santa Express.

Santa Express Tickets: Children (ages 1-12) €21.95 Adults (13 and up) €13.95 Infants (under 1) €13.95.

Wicklow on Ice Skating Tickets: €13.95.

For further information or bookings visit wicklowchristmasmarket.com, call (0404) 54400 or email info@wicklowchristmasmarket.com