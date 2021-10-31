Wicklow Company has solution to nightclub ticketing

GR8 Events Online Ticketing is based in Arklow, Co. Wicklow and 100% Irish owned. Run by a small dedicated team of people have been involved in Online Ticketing for Musicals, Pantos, Concerts, Festivals, Stage Schools and more for the last 4-5 years.

Colm Moules of GR8 events said “Throughout the Covid 19 pandemic we have streamed online events and we have gained a considerable level of knowledge and experience in this area.

Our Nightclub Ticketing solution is the perfect answer to the challenges of the latest Government Covid-19 guidelines and requirements.

The GR8 EVENTS system is very easy to use with no set up costs to you. We can create your general admission event very quickly and start selling tickets in no time. You will have access to the admin back end of the system where you have all the relevant information for Covid 19 Tracking and Tracing compliance.

Go online and visit our website www.gr8events.ie and see some of the shows we are currently working on.”

Feature of our product:

∙ Easy online ticket sales with fast processing

∙ Simple event setup, completed in minutes with multiple options

∙ Gather personal contact information on each booker

∙ Upload and retain Covid vaccination certificates per user

∙ Automated confirmation emails with e-ticket attached

∙ E-ticket features a scan-able QR code to control and record entry to venue ∙ Covid certificates can be checked in advance ensuring no delays at entry points ∙ Full ticket sales and revenue reports and reconciliation

Contact Colm on 0402 49888 or email info@gr8events.ie for further information

