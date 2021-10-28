Wicklow curator exhibits at the National Gallery of Ireland

Young Wicklow curator Matthew McNulty currently has his works on display as part of the Apollo Project Young Curators: Boring Art?

The exhibition opened earlier this month and will run until the 16th of January 2022

Apollo Project is the Gallery’s dedicated programme for young people, created by young people. Taking inspiration from the national collection, a team of young people co-curate this new exhibition to bring fresh relevance to the historic curated works of Russborough House.

Boring Art? is a one-of-a-kind exhibition curated by young people, for young people. This showcase is all about asking bold questions, such as how can we reconcile the art of the past with the issues of today? Ten paintings from the Gallery’s Milltown Collection will be brought together in the Sir Hugh Lane Room, re-energised with a contemporary twist. No longer decorations for a rich man’s country home, these paintings erupt with rebellious tales, iconic figures, and hilarious tangents.

Giving ownership and a voice to a new diverse, under-represented audience who may feel that the Gallery is inaccessible to it, collaboration with young people is at the core of Apollo Project. In a new partnership between the Gallery and Apollo Project Young Curators, this exhibition is created by a dynamic team of young people with the support of Gallery teams.

The Apollo Fellowship is made possible through the generous support of the Apollo Foundation.

Curators | Apollo Project Young Curators: Ayesha Ahmad, Ellen Kane, Jessica Sharkey, Matthew McNulty, Méabh Scahill, Oisín Kenny, Sarah Hannigan. With Catherine O’Donnell & Jessica Supple (National Gallery of Ireland).

Curatorial liaison | Dr Aoife Brady, supported by Sinéad Rice.

16 October 2021 – 16 January 2022

Hugh Lane Room | Free admission