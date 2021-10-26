Wicklow included in rainfall warning for Wednesday

County Wicklow is among ten counties which have been included in a Status Yellow Rain Warning by MET Eireann.

The warning is valid from 5am on Wednesday until 5 am on Thursday.

Forecast

TODAY – TUESDAY 26TH OCTOBER

Continuing rather windy this evening, with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. It will be mainly dry and while there’ll be a few bright or sunny spells at times, it will be mostly cloudy in general.

TONIGHT

Continuing rather windy for a time tonight and becoming wet with persistent rain spreading from the west overnight, becoming heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with the winds gradually decreasing mostly moderate to fresh overnight, but still strong to near gale force and gusty in southern and southeastern coastal parts.

TOMORROW – WEDNESDAY 27TH OCTOBER

Tomorrow will be wet for a good part of the day in most areas with rain, heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding especially in southern parts of the province. A clearance will gradually extend from the west later the afternoon and evening, though it will stay wet for much of the day in the southeast and east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong and gusty at times in southern and eastern coastal parts, though the winds will gradually moderate later.

Jonathan Hehir, Managing Director of Insuremyhouse.ie and Insuremycars.ie has this advice,

Homeowners

Check your external walls and windows to ensure they are adequately water resistant. There are various different products, sealants and varnishes available to waterproof any areas of concern.

In the event of a flood warning in your area, it might be worth investing in sandbags and/or flood barriers to protect your property, particularly if you live in a flood risk area.

During more risky periods keep personal and expensive items as high above ground level as possible, and ensure you know where water, gas and electricity mains are, should you need to turn them off or on at any stage.

If necessary, arrange for emergency repairs to be carried out to stop any damage getting worse.

Where possible keep evidence of damaged goods and/or receipt everything that you replace. Photographic evidence is useful

If you need to move out of your home while you are being repaired, then alert your insurance provider of this as soon as possible

Motorists

Ensure your car isn’t parked under/ near anything that could potentially come loose and cause damage during the storm – e.g. trees/ garden furniture etc.

Avoid any unnecessary journeys

Plan your route – if you must drive avoid areas with cross winds/ overarching trees etc.

Use the correct lights for visibility – be cognisant of other motorists on the road

Give vehicles more space than usual

Slow down – extra surface water, high gusts, objects coming loose – there are a myriad of factors that mean that you show driving slower and with extra care and caution in stormy conditions

Check your tyres – if they are not roadworthy you should not drive.

Pull in – if the weather takes a turn while you are on the road find a safe location and pull in and wait for it to pass

If you are unfortunate enough to suffer any property damage or are involved in an accident, it is important that you contact your insurer immediately to initiate the claims process.”