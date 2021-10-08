Wicklow Mental Health walk in Avondale this coming Sunday

The Wicklow Mental Health Association are holding a 5 Steps To Well-Being Walk & Talk Mental Health in collaboration with Healthy Ireland at the Coillte Forest Park in Rathdrum, this Sunday, October 10th at 3.00pm which is World Mental Health Day.

The Learn part will be a talk on nature, the Take Notice part will be about the benefits of woodland for human health and forest bathing, the Be active part will be walking for a healthy heart, the Connect part will be for our conversations and the Give part will be for us to provide drinks and fruit and healthy bars.

This is a free event