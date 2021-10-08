Wicklow Organisations Shortlisted For National Environmental Award

Ireland’s National Environmental Awards, The Pakman Awards has announced that two Co. Wicklow organisations, Tinahely Community Area Projects Ltd and Annie Pooh, have been shortlisted for a 2021 Pakman Award. The Pakman Awards is Ireland’s leading environmental awards programme which recognises excellence in sustainability, recycling and waste management.

Tinahely Community Area Projects Ltd has been shortlisted in the Environmental Education and Awareness Initiative category. The Pakman Awards judges commended Tinahely Community Area Projects for their community run recycling centre and dedication to driving environmental awareness locally and within the wider community. In conjunction with Leader and Wicklow County Council, they have created a variety of community projects, including walking festivals, biodiversity and education programmes for local schools and most recently a purpose-built recycling centre.

Annie Pooh based in Greystones, Co. Wicklow has been shortlisted in the Online Green Packaging Award category. The Pakman Awards judges shortlisted Annie Pooh for their dedication to preventing waste by reusing and refusing packaging as much as possible. Annie Pooh is a zero-waste refill shop, and helps customers choose and use reusables, ditching single-use plastics. The business encourages customers to reuse whatever they have at home before buying new items.

The winners of each Pakman Award category will be announced at this year’s awards ceremony which takes place at The Shelbourne Hotel on Friday, 29 October in accordance with government guidelines.

Each category winner is eligible to win the Overall Pakman Award, which celebrates outstanding achievements in recycling and waste management over the last two years.

Now in its seventh year, the National Environmental Awards honour individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations across Ireland who have demonstrated excellence in waste management and recycling practices.

From local community group efforts to improve recycling, to corporate schemes that prioritise prevention of waste and innovation in waste management, the Pakman Awards play an important role in highlighting and acknowledging these achievements.

Commenting on the 2021 Pakman Awards finalists announcement, Repak CEO, Séamus Clancy said: “I am delighted to announce that two Co. Wicklow organisations, Tinahely Community Area Projects Ltd. and Annie Pooh, have been shortlisted for the 2021 Pakman Awards. The Pakman Awards are always evolving, and our categories honour the great work of individuals, communities and organisations across the country.

Despite difficult conditions over the last 18 months, most businesses and organisations have continued to implement exemplary waste management, sustainability, and recycling practices and with both our existing and new categories, we want to highlight these efforts and celebrate their achievements.

The quality and innovation displayed in our entries for 2021 gives me confidence that we are making great strides to protect our environment and plan for a more sustainable future. We look forward to welcoming our finalists to the Pakman Awards evening on Friday, 29 October and hope they inspire others to take action too.”