Wicklow Student appointed Student Ambassador at St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth

Following a university-wide recruitment process, Mark Paul Behan-Clarke from Wicklow has been appointed Student Ambassador in St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth.

While students have always supported Faculty in university life, this is the first programme to formally recruit and recognise the skills brought by students to such an important role.

Mark Paul applied for the role as he really values the experience and quality teaching he has been provided with so far during his studies. Mark Paul said: “My experience in St Patrick’s Pontifical University has been amazing, small lecture sizes made meeting new people easy and it’s really easy to talk to lecturers if you have any problems or questions.

The university creates an environment which is very family like. When things went online due to Covid in my second year, everyone in college was very accommodating and always willing to help you especially in these difficult times”, he added.

The Ambassadors will be a vital link for incoming students, assisting with orientation activities, providing campus tours and being on hand with advice and recommendations on how best to transition from second level into life at university. The Student Ambassadors will also assist at university events throughout the year passing on their firsthand experiences of life at St Patrick’s.

St Patrick’s Pontifical University is located in Maynooth. Maynooth is unique in being Ireland’s only University town. The town and campus are extensions of each other. Students enjoy the benefits of having all the amenities they need close at hand without the busyness of a large city, while still being very accessible to Dublin which is only 30 minutes away and served by excellent rail and road links.