Wicklow Town one-way system in effect from today

The trial one-way system in Wickow Town is set to commence from today.
The new system will begin at the top of Morton’s Lane (known locally as Hopkin’s Hill) and will run as far Market Square.
Traffic coming northbound into the town from Dunbur Road will now need to use the South Quay or Kilmantan Hill to access the town.
Key traffic details:
- One way system begins just after junction of Morton’s Lane and the Main Street running south to Market Square before returning to a two-way system.
- Traffic coming from Dunbur Road via Kilmantan Hill will have priority at the Bayview Road/Convent Hill junction.
- South Quay will remain open for two-way traffic.
- No right turn up Morton’s Lane/Hopkin’s Hill.
- No through road at Lower Mall (access to South Quay via Salthouse Lane).
- Traffic in system will now use the Upper Mall.
- Right turn only onto Main Street at bottom of Coates Lane and New Street.