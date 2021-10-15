Wicklow Town one-way system to launch in next few weeks

The long awaited one-way system for Main Street in Wicklow Town is expected to be in place within the next few weeks.

It will be discussed at next week’s Wicklow Municipal District meeting before the details are finalised and implemented.

The one-way system has gone through many changes and iterations since late 2020, with an expected launch last month delayed until October.

The new system is expected to start at Morton’s Lane (known locally as Hopkin’s Hill) and will run as far Market Square, according to Executive Engineer Alan Martin.

Traffic coming northbound into the town from Dunbur Road will now need to use the South Quay or Kilmantan Hill to access the town.

The plan is being put in place by Wicklow Municipal District in an attempt to remove traffic congestion from the town and allow for more inviting retail shopping as well as outdoor dining.

Despite local concerns in relation to the removal of disabled parking spaces, the Council has previously said that parking spaces will not be removed.

A similar one-way system was tested in the town over the Christmas period which was met with mostly positive feedback and support.

Signage and road markings will be added to inform people of the different layout.