Wicklow writers group seeking new members

Wicklow Writers Group have commenced their ’21/’22 season of meetings and are seeking new members.

The group meets on Monday nights from 7.30pm until 9.30pm in Kilmantin Arts Gallery on Bridge Street, Wicklow Town.

“We are a group who likes to read, write, and talk about everything writing. We encourage each other in our writing through creative and constructive methods.

The group have published a number of books, anthologies and have recorded an audio CD of its work. The group is also active in arts festivals and readings.

The meeting includes tea, coffee, snacks and always a great discussion.

If you’re interested in joining, drop in to the next meeting or contact Martin on 087 2600548 for more info. You can also follow the group on Facebook.