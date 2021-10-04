Wicklow’s first marathon of 2021 on Saturday 9th October

Wicklow’s first marathon running event of 2021 takes places in aid of Wicklow Hospice on Saturday 9th of October. Participants can also sign up to take part in a half marathon along the same course. To date 67, have signed up for the full marathon and 187 for the half marathon.

The route starts and finishes at the Beehive Restaurant, at exit 18 off the N11. This looped route follows quiet county roads, one loop is 13.1 miles with marathon runners completing a second lap of the course (see details below). Participants will receive a medal commemorating their achievement in support of the Wicklow Hospice.

Registration opens from 7:30am for marathon runners who commence at 8am. Half marathon participants register at 8:00am and start their run at 9am

Date: Saturday 9th of October

Time: From 7:30am (half marathon runners expected to finished from12pm and marathon runners expected to finish from 1pm

Venue: Beehive Restaurant exit 18 off N11, A67KD27

Facilities: Toilets and parking

Contact: Sinead Tarmey, Wicklow Hospice, on 01 4068868 or 087 0954137 or email starmey@olh.ie

Winners details will be provided email on Saturday 9th October by Sinead Tarmey

Route: details here