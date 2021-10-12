Wicklow’s Marie Kealy nominated for TG4 Players’ Player of the year

The nominees have been announced for the 2021 TG4 Players’ Player of the year awards.

Wicklow’s Marie Kealy has been nominated in the Junior grade, Marie will be up against Carlow’s Clíodhna Ní Shé and Antrim’s Gráinne McLaughlin

Ní Shé was top scorer in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships with a total of 9-19, eight points clear of Wicklow’s leading scorer Kealy, who collected a total of 0-38 as the Garden County finished the season as TG4 All-Ireland Junior champions.

Antrim may have lost out in the Final against Wicklow but their vice-captain McLaughlin was superb throughout the season.

She scored a total of 3-23 in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championship, including 1-5 in the Final.

The nominees have all been selected by their fellow players, who could not vote for their own team-mates.