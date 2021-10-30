On Halloween Night Win a Coastal Home in Delgany/ Greystones for a €23 ticket

Here is your perfect chance to win a dream home in Delgany and support the Ross Nugent Foundation at the same time.

For Only £20 Win a beautiful Mortgage Free, furnished property in the Exclusive Coastal Estate of Eden Gate, Delgany.

Properties in this Estate sell for up to 1 million.

This property can be a lovely home or a rental, recently yielding a rent of €1,400 a month. All Legal costs and stamp duty paid.

All you have to do is collect the keys!

Greystones was Voted the ‘Most Livable Community In The World ‘.

Delgany is right beside Greystones.

Greystones is a beautiful seaside town famous for its marina, restaurants, shops and beaches. You can walk from the property to Greystones in 30 mins or by car in 3 mins. If you want a taste of city life, Dublin city is only 45 mins away! by dart/train from Greystones.

There are endless options to choose from when popping out for your morning coffee while roaming around the local boutiques and galleries. Enjoy all the sports and activities in the area such as sailing, tennis, golf, rugby and GAA. The famous Cliff Walk boasts breath taking views of the Irish Sea. Delgany is a quaint little village and has the best and oldest pub in the area. The Horse and Hound dates back to 1790 and if you want to indulge in delicious home made breads and pastries the award winning Firhouse Bakery is a must!

Enjoy the opportunity to live in a beautiful coastal location which is in the, ‘Garden County’, Co Wicklow, Ireland. You now have the best of both worlds, coastal and country living. There are so many wonderful country walks and you are surrounded by stunning landscapes.

For only £20 a ticket you could own this beautiful property!

