Wins for Aughrim, Carnew and Knockananna on Camogie Finals Day

The Wicklow Camogie County Finals took place in Arklow on Sunday, Aughrim came out on top after a thrilling encounter in the Junior final against Ballinacor in the first game of the day.

The sides were evenly matched in a low scoring first half where Aughrim went into the break leading by one point with the sides at 1-3 to 5 points.

In a pulsating second half which saw seven goals with the lead changing several times it was Aughrim who came out on top winning by a goal with the final score 4-7 to 3-7.

In the Intermediate final Annacurragh took on Carnew.

Many of the Carnew team had already played in the Ladies Junior B Football Championship semi final against Newtown and had to dash to Arklow for the 2pm encounter.

Carnew came out on top winning by 4 points with the final score reading Carnew 1-10 Annacurragh 0-09.

In the Senior Championship Knockananna took on Donard/Glen.

Knockananna took a convincing seven point lead into the break and could have been leading by a lot more only for stout defending by Donard/Glen.

Donard/Glen hit a purple patch in the second half and managed to get within 4 points of Knockananna, this time it was Knockananna put up a solid defence with a number of goal line clearances.

However it was a Emily Hadden free almost from the halfway line that sailed to the back of the net to score the second Knockananna goal and seal Donard’s fate

Final score Knockananna 2-13 Donard/Glen 1-8.

