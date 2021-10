Emergency services attended a crash in Greystones on Thursday.

At around 2pm, a car collided with an oil delivery truck on the Rathdown road opposite Blacklion Pet Hospital.

A team of firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and cut a hole in the roof of the car to remove the driver before being brought to hospital by ambulance.

The oil truck driver was also hurt during the collision, but both vehicle drivers’ injuries are not considered to be serious or life threatening.