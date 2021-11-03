Alaska Bakes want to celebrate their 2nd anniversary with you

Possibly the best Cinnamon Rolls on the East Coast?

Alaska Bakes, the artisan bakery based in Rathnew, Co Wicklow, has experienced a surge in popularity over the COVID lockdowns. While home baking has risen in popularity, not everyone is a talented baker. As a result, the home-baking duo behind Alaska Bakes, Leon Mowlds and Ashley Robbins have almost tripled their business over the past two years.

Passersby in the quaint village of Rathnew are often struck by the smell wafting down the Main street and are drawn to pop into the bakery for a fresh baked cinnamon roll or other treat. During the first lockdown, customers had to make do by purchasing baked goods online or via a serving hatch but are now welcomed into the friendly artisan bakery to grab a coffee along with their favourite treat.

Customers frequently travel out of their way, down from Dublin or even up from Wexford, to purchase Alaska Bakes’ freshly baked goods, often buying them hot from the oven. The bakes have even received a letter of praise from the former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Alaska Bakes, cinnamon rolls

One of the most popular choices are their signature cinnamon rolls, created and baked exclusively by Alaska Bakes. Their cinnamon rolls are unlike the shop-bought confectionaries that might spring to mind, and are free from all preservatives and artificial flavours. Originating in Sweden, the cinnamon roll is so revered in its culinary home nation of Sweden that October 4th was declared a national Cinnamon Bun Day and every year more than 7 million rolls are sold on that day alone. Cinnamon rolls are also extremely popular in the US, where half of the home-baking duo, Ashley hails from. Ashley learnt how to bake cinnamon rolls with her grandmother and when she and Leon were first dating, she would bake them at the weekend especially for him.

The good news for Alaska Bakes customers is that not only are the bakes fresh and free from additives, but cinnamon is hailed as a super food, promoting healthy living and protection from viruses and disease.

“People often associate superfoods with green sludge, which is good for you but tastes awful,” says Leon. “Cinnamon is arguably one of the most delicious and healthiest spices on the planet. It can lower blood sugar levels, reduce heart disease risk factors, and has a plethora of other impressive health benefits.”

“We have a strict two-day policy on all our baked goods,” explains Leon. “While they are still edible, we don’t sell them after that point, but bring them home.” Leon has three teenagers from a previous relationship who often help out in the bakery, and they never have to worry about leftover product going to waste.

“To be honest, we rarely have bakes leftover. They literally sell like hot cakes.”

Customers can further excite their taste buds by experiencing the Alaska Bakes Cinnatub limited edition range, experience different cinnamon roll flavour combinations such as Salted Caramel with Apple Crumble, Pumpkin Spice with Cinnamon cookies, Chocolate & Strawberries or Raspberry with banana and blueberries to name but a few recent flavour combinations featured at Alaska bakes.

Alaska Bakes will be celebrating their second year in business on November 7th. Come help celebrate with a free sweet treat for the first 100 customers through the door!

There will also be a name-the-mascot competition for the new Alaska Bakes polar bear mascot and a draw for a hamper worth €50 of Alaska Bakes treats.

For your chance to win it like Alaska Bakes Facebook page and Instagram account, and tag a friend who loves cinnamon rolls!



Come help celebrate next Saturday & Sunday, the 6th & 7th of November, at their bakery on Main Street in Rathnew.