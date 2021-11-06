Upgrades to West Wicklow bus services not expected until 2024

Replacement bus services for the 65 route in West Wicklow are now expected to be delivered until at least April 2024, according to the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Dublin Bus services are currently undergoing a major transformation through the Bus Connects Programme, with the 65 bus that services West Wicklow included in phase nine of the rollout.

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris has contacted the NTA with a number of problems that West Wicklow bus services are facing, including lack of safety, poor lighting and shelter at bus stops.

Minister Harris said: “This has been an issue for commuters along the entire length of the 65 route and needs to be addressed if increasing number of commuters are to avail of public transport in West Wicklow.”

A recent survey of West Wicklow constituents carried out by the Wicklow TD revealed that better public transport provision and safe facilities was one of their top prioties.

The NTA has contacted Wicklow County Council in relation to establishing a bus shelter programme for the County, with Harris urging the County Council to avail of funding available for modern bus shelters.