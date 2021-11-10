Arklow based filmmaker has first book published

Arklow based filmmaker Dave Thomas has just published his first book ’60 Rules of Life (part one)’. It was launched on Wednesday 10th November 2021 on Amazon.com.

The Book is a satirical take on all the self-improvement books on the market that come out at the start of every new year. This book has a unique twist to that format.

“When I was younger, I use to read a lot of the self-improvement books that would help develop more confidence or improve your communication skills or creative writing. I even bought one that was called ‘Teach yourself Karate’. I love that sort of books that help you develop skills that you may need in life.”, says Dave Thomas.

“When I decided to write my first book and publish it myself through my company Bella Vision, I decided to approach my book in a tongue-in-cheek way. I wrote a self-help book to undo all the other books that help you get motivated and do things. My book takes a comical approach by providing the reader with all the skills to be lazy, to avoid doing things for yourself, to even help you avoid buying a round of drinks.”

The book lists a total of 60 Rules covering a variety of instructions in three different categories. As this is part one, will there be a part two?

“Absolutely.” Says Dave. “In fact, it is already written. I am just making it prepared for the publishing process. I plan on several different rule books all with a comical twist.”

Dave explained why he chose to publish on Amazon rather than the traditional approach.

“I wanted to learn more about the publishing process and experience what is involved. I also loved the idea that Amazon print on demand. This means they print a book for you when you buy it. Traditionally publishers print many books, and some are not sold, they are recycled or placed in the waste. I love that there is zero waste which is better for our environment. To think that having a book specifically printed for you and not sitting on a dusty shelf is a cool idea.”

To get your hands on the ‘60 Rules of Life (part one)’ by Dave Thomas, you need to visit the Amazon.com site and not their .co.uk site as it will show as out of stock. Due to Brexit, Irish book buyers can experience difficulties in shopping online. The 60 Rules of Life (part one) is available for pre-order and will be available from the Launch date Wednesday 10th November. There is also a Kindle version of the book.