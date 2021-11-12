Arklow Company to deliver Global Wind Organisation Training for On & Offshore Windfarms

Following a rigorous audit process, ASL Safety & Training located in Arklow, have been approved to deliver all Global Wind Organisation Training for On & Offshore Windfarms.

Speaking following the announcement of this, Mark Corcoran said with this achievement we have brought a great asset to our base at Arklow on the east coast of Ireland.

We are one of only 2 GWO approved providers in Ireland that can deliver all 5 of the Basic Safety Modules including Work At height, Fire Awareness, Manual Handling, Sea Survival & Vessel Transfer.

We now have the ability to train for people new to this emerging industry or indeed refreshers for people who have been working in the industry.

Our team has worked very hard to get this over the line, with delays brought on by Covid restrictions, we’ve ended up being the second site in Ireland that has been audited and approved for all 5 Basic modules, we’re looking forward to working closely with those in the industry to provide a really high standard of training in this new industry”

More information is available at www.aslsafety.com or at 040233505