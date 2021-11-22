Arklow to kick off the festive season this Saturday with fun for all the family.

Excitement is building for the annual Arklow Christmas Festival this Saturday November 27, despite some activities being curtailed.

The Festival committee said: “The health and safe of you is our main priority and we don’t want to put anyone at risk of this virus by congregating large volumes of people in one area.”

The planned Christmas Market, Live Local Band Stage, and the Fireworks Display have been cancelled, with a virtual Christmas Light Switch on planned instead. During the day, DJ Oisin will host a Facebook Christmas Show with entertainment and requests from around the world.

Despite the change in plans, there will still be lots of festive fun around Arklow. Santa on Tour is back, which was a huge hit with all ages last year. Children are asked to keep a watchful eye, and ear, for Santa who will visit housing estates all day, with thanks to Arklow Fire Brigade.

New for this year is the Christmas Animation Trail, and back again to add some Christmas cheer is the popular busking competition, the Golden Ticket Draw, Best Dressed Festive Pet competition and Best Shop Window Display competition.

Children are also encouraged to get involved – one lucky winner of the Christmas Tree decoration competition will be chosen to switch on the Christmas Lights alongside Santa. Children can also post their letter to Santa at Arklow Library and he will send you a personal reply!

All the details can be found on the Arklow Christmas Festival Facebook Page.

