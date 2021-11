Aughrim based artist has opened a new gallery and shop in Gorey.

Though only a stone throw from his last location Eoin describes the new gallery as brighter and bigger.

Indeed it would have to be bigger as his new collection of “Mutz” is set to be as big a hit as his famous cows and old men.

The shop is the ideal place to pick up yourself a treat, gift or Christmas present with prices to suit everyone.

Opening weekend will also get you a discount on selected items.