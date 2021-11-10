Ava and Clodagh’s fundraiser for Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services

“Readers who were following Ava and Clodagh Sands fundraiser for Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services (Harold’s Cross, Blackrock and Wicklow Hospices)will be pleased to hear that they presented a cheque for €9,050 to that wonderful organisation on October 27th. at Wicklow Hospice.

They were welcomed by Sinead Tarmey from Wicklow Hospice who was delighted to receive the funds from the girls and was fulsome in her praise for their magnificent contribution to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services in memory of their much loved Granny, Greta Lawlor.

Ava had 15 inches “chopped” from her beautiful long blonde hair, loved by both her and her Granny, which she donated to the Rapunzel Foundation. Clodagh set herself a step challenge to take 310,000 steps in the month of August. She took just over 450,000 steps exceeding her target by 45%.



Ava and Clodagh were delighted to have raised an amount which far exceeded their expectations. They are very thankful to all who contributed. Once again Ava and Clodagh want to express their great appreciation to the staff of Blackrock Hospice for the wonderful care and attention afforded to their Granny in her last weeks. Their family is very, very proud of them and it is certain that their adored and adoring Granny, Greta, is looking down on them admiringly and saying well done.”