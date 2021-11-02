Avon Motors celebrates 25 years

Avon Motors in Rathdrum are celebrating their 25th anniversary as the Main Hyundai dealers with a bang, and have hit Ireland’s Ancient East with the whole team – and the whole Hyundai fleet.

The team marked the occasion in style and set off on a cruise across the Wicklow mountains, showcasing the stunning scenery as well as the beautiful range of Hyundai vehicles available at Avon Motors.

From the stylish Hyundai KONA to Ireland’s best-selling car of 2021, the Hyundai Tucson, you can get the perfect car for an epic family adventure at Avon Motors.

While they have been a Main Hyundai Dealer for 25 years, the family-run business has been serving Wicklow for over 30 years. If you’ve ever been there, you will have met Denis, Paul and Ray Carter who are on site daily to handle your enquiry – but if you haven’t, it’s time to visit to see why they’re one of Wicklow’s favourite dealerships.

In addition to the full range of Hyundai new cars and commercial vehicles, Avon motors offer a wide range of used cars for sale, a fully equipped car service centre and Hyundai parts department, and good old-fashioned courtesy and care you won’t find anywhere else.

Denis Carter of Avon Motors said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years as the Main Hyundai Dealer in Wicklow. The years have flown by, and we have learned and evolved so much along the way. I’m so proud of our team here in Rathdrum, and we couldn’t be happier to serve the people of Wicklow. Customer satisfaction is paramount for me, which is why I’m truly delighted to offer the range of Hyundai vehicles, as we know that each and every person we sell a car to is getting a high-quality vehicle that will serve them well. Roll on the next 25 years of Avon Motors!”

To learn more about Avon Motors, visit their website at Avonmotors.ie or drop into the dealership at Savilles Cross, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow. You can also call 0404 46444 with any queries.