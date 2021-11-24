Black Friday and Cyber Monday – Your local Citizens Information Centre is here to help

As we now prepare to start our Christmas shopping, many of us will be splashing out on Black Friday which is on 26th November, or Cyber Monday on 29th November. Your local Citizens Information Centre (CIC) is here to assist you if you have any issues with your purchases.

When you buy a product or a service you have a number of rights under Irish and European Union (EU) legislation. These laws only apply to transactions between a consumer and a trader.

When you buy products they must be:

Of merchantable quality – this means of reasonable and acceptable standard, taking into account other factors such as durability and price

Fit for the purpose you bought it for – they should work and do what they are reasonably expected to do

As described – they should match any description given in an advert or other information provided by the seller at the time of sale

EU consumer laws provide you with the following key rights:

You have the right to truthful advertising

You have the right to have faulty goods repaired or replaced

You have the right to contracts without unfair clauses

You have the right to return most goods purchased online within 14 days

You have the right to access goods and services on the same terms as local customers

Online shopping rights

When you buy online from an online trader in Ireland, or elsewhere in the EU, you have strong rights under the EU Consumer Rights Directive (CRD).

These rights include:

The right to clear and accurate information

The right to change your mind and cancel (some purchases are not included)

The express right to refund for delays or non-delivery

Right to redress in case of faulty goods

Redress:

Dispute with an Irish-based trader : Contact the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC)

: Contact the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) Dispute with a trader based in another EU country: Contact the European Consumer Centre (ECC) Ireland

Funded by the Citizens Information Board , the range of areas covered by the Citizens Information Service (CIS) are extremely wide including social welfare rights and entitlements and other social issues such as employment, health services, housing, education, family matters and consumer rights on which people need access to information.

A growing number of customers require in-depth assistance and CIS plays an important role in providing advocacy with, or on behalf of, those people who need it, including people with disabilities, migrants, refugees, lone parents, the Travelling Community, prisoners, geographically isolated people and those who may not have access to digital resources. Basically anyone working or living County Wicklow who has an issue that needs addressing or is at a crossroads in their lives.

For anyone needing impartial, confidential, non-judgemental and informed advice and support the CIS is here to help, throughout the pandemic and as we emerge from the pandemic. There are many ways to access our services. Our website www.citizensinformation.ie is packed full of helpful information. To book an appointment with a member of our team please contact Bray Citizens Information Centre on 0818 07 6780. You can also telephone us and we are available from Monday to Friday and our services are free and confidential.