Blessington win Senior Football Championship after 38 year wait

The last time Blessington won the Senior Football Championship The Police topped the music charts, the video game Mario Bros was first released and Garrett Fitzgerald was Taoiseach.

This afternoon in Aughrim they were crowned Senior Champions after beating Baltinglass in a close encounter.

A last gasp point by full forward Kevin Quinn sealed victory for Blessington after the sides were level at 10 points each going into injury time.

Blessington had held the lead for most of the game until the final stages when Baltinglass drew level, going into the break they led 6 points to 5, final score 11 points to 10.

There were tears all around at the final whistle from supporters and players amid wild excitement.

Right half back Kevin Hanlon was awarded the Man of the match, while county chairman Martin Fitzgerald presented the miley Cup to Blessington captain Patrick O’Connor and his mother Chrissie.

Blessington Manager Jonathan Daniels – who has won a football championship at all three grades (Junior with Kilmacanogue, Intermediate with Dunlavin, now Senior with Blessington – dedicated this third triumph to Wayne Callaghan.