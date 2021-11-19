Change of plan to the turning on of the Christmas Lights in Wicklow Town

Wicklow Town & District Chamber of Commerce have announced adjustments to their planned ‘Light Up Your Christmas’ event that was scheduled to take place this Saturday, 20th November.

Light Up Your Christmas – Event Adjustments

Due to circumstances beyond our control, we must announce the following adjustments to our planned ‘Light Up Your Christmas’ event that was scheduled to take place tomorrow (Saturday November 20th)



This decision was not taken lightly but ultimately the revised Government advice regarding Covid socialisation and public health is clear.



We feel it is in the best interests of everyone’s safety not to proceed as planned but in turn to proceed as follows:



The Christmas Lights will still go ahead and be switched on tomorrow evening kick starting the lighting magic and Christmas atmosphere so please feel free to enjoy them at your own discretion while following social distancing protocols.



You can also tune into the Wicklow Town Facebook page at 4pm tomorrow where we will have a special video message from Santa and his elves and some live music too.



Wicklow Town’s Main Street will no longer have road closures tomorrow so traffic flow will resume as normal. You can still avail of 2 hours FREE on street and car park parking.



The retailers Customer Appreciation Weekend will still run and will be in full swing today November 19th and tomorrow November 20th with many Wicklow Town retailers making the extra effort by taking part with special offers and deals. Please do continue to support our local businesses and families.



We are disappointed to have to make these changes so close to the event but ultimately keeping our community safe is the most important thing.



Wishing you and yours a happy and safe Christmas.