Christmas Camps at Ray of Sunshine

Ray of Sunshine are running their Christmas Camps again this year that will keep your children busy and active throughout the holiday period.

Beginning Thursday December 23rd, your children can join in all the fun activities and games as well as learning experiences including Lego Coding, a Christmas Bake Off, Sports, and Festive Arts & Crafts.

The camps are suitable for children aged between 4 to 12 and will run for two weeks concluding on Wednesday January 5th.

The camps will be held in the following locations:

– De La Salle, Wicklow Town (Students of St Patrick’s, Holy Rosary & Bethlehem)

– Hazelbrook, Rathnew (Students of Educate Together, Nun’s Cross, Gaelscoil, The Glebe & St. Coen’s)

– Ashford (Students of school only)

– Arklow Rocks Parnell GAA Grounds (Open to all students)

Hourly and daily rates will be available to suit all families as well as sibling discounts on offer. Those eligible for the National Childcare Scheme are also accepted.

Check out their website for weekly competitions leading up to Christmas where each week a family can win a half days childcare and automatically be entered into their Christmas Raffle to win a One For All Voucher.

For further information visit Roskids.ie or call 087 272 4881.