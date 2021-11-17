Christy Miley Memorial Fund raises over €250,000

The Christy Miley Memorial Fund committee are delighted to announce that with your support on the Gofundme page they have exceeded all expectations in their fundraising efforts to provide a home for Shelly and her 3 little girls raising so far in excess of €250,000.

It has been brought to our attention that unauthorised fundraising may be happening in the Grangecon/Stratford, Baltinglass area via sponsorship cards. While this may be very well intentioned we need to point out that it has not been authorised by the working committee. There are currently no physical sponsorship card donations or raffles authorised to take place. There are however some competitions online through Facebook and Instagram.

The official fundraiser currently is through the Gofundme me page.

If you wish to make a donation we would be delighted to receive it through the following link https://gofund.me/43f23f45 or make contact with any member of the committee who will guide you.

In the interests of fundraising regulation and transparency we must insist that all fundraising efforts be notified to the email address below for permission to carry out any fundraiser. A committee member will get back to you to discuss same.

Meanwhile we would ask the general public in the Baltinglass or any other area if approached by anyone pertaining to be collecting on behalf of the Christy Miley Memorial Fund to please not donate and to report any such fundraising to the local Gardai or to the email address below: Email: christmileyfund@gmail.com Kind Regards The Christy Miley Memorial Fund Committee