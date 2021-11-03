Construction in full swing on Bray Shopping Centre

The Bray Central Shopping Centre site is back fully operational and working to make up for lost ground due to the lockdown and issues within the construction industry.

Last week saw contractor activity intensify on site to meet the new opening deadline early in the New Year.

Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, and Enda Donohue of Oakmount

Commenting on the new, the Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, said: “This is very positive news for Bray. It has always been the Council’s aim to rejuvenate the heart of the town and its environs, to extend the trading period on Main Street and to add life and vibrancy to the area in the evenings. When Bray Central is opened early next year this aim will have been achieved”.

Following practical completion there will be period of fit out for all units which includes cinemas, bowling alley, restaurants, anchor units and further retail. An announcement is due shortly regarding the anchor units in the development.