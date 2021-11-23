Coombe apologises for care failings of mother who died of sepsis

RTE News Reports the Coombe Hospital has apologised to the family a young mother who died of sepsis on Christmas Day three years ago, a week after giving birth.

Karen McEvoy, 24 from Blessington, died on the 25th December, 2018 after being wrongly diagnosed with sciatica.

Her fiancé Barry Kelly called her death “completely preventable”.

The court heard Ms McEvoy had given birth to her third child on 18th of December, 2018.

She was discharged the following day but in the days afterwards she became ill and complained of lower back and abdominal pain.

She returned to the hospital on the 23rd December for her baby’s routine check up and was advised to attend the hospital emergency department for herself.

The court heard she was not admitted to hospital and was discharged without being diagnosed.

On Christmas Day, she was brought to Naas General hospital by ambulance and died before 4pm from multi-organ failure with septicemia due to an infection.

Mr Kelly and their three children; six-year-old Jake, three-year-old Toby and Ruby, who is now two, settled their legal actions against the Coombe in the High Court on Tuesday.