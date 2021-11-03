Delgany artist in National Spotlight

A Wicklow artist who uses ballpoint pens as her main tool to tackle unusual images of cultural icons will be in the national spotlight as Ireland’s premier art fair Art Source returns to the RDS from November 12-14.

Holly Christine Callaghan, who lives in Delgany, is a portrait illustrator who will join 200 of the best contemporary Irish and international artists alongside a collection of contemporary art worth €1.3 million.

Using her experience as a new mother, Holly aims to channel the strength in vulnerability that many women find threads through their lives.

Her artist statement, to represent strong women, led her to her collaborating as an artist to create 21 portraits of forgotten Irish woman for author Clodagh Finn’s book Through Her Eyes – a new history of Ireland in 21 women.

She has also worked as the lead illustrator for the hand-drawn film Home which follows a young female protagonist through her experiences of the Irish Famine.

“Portraiture is my first love as an artist, and I wanted to return to that discipline for Art Source,” said Holly.

“What I love to work with at the moment is taking iconic figures, especially women but not exclusively, and showcasing them in unfamiliar moments.

“I use cinema stills, or will search out photography of them when they are older than we typically see, to capture a sense of vulnerability, and the strength that exists there.”

Art Source will feature a centrepiece collection worth €1.3 million featuring works by Andy Warhol, Banksy and Damien Hirst.

The collection of the stars of contemporary art is presented by Gormleys Fine Art, and will showcase Warhol’s iconic portrait of Mick Jagger, signed by both the artist and the singer, valued at €125,000.

The collection will also include works by Joan Miro, Roy Lichtenstein, Salvador Dali, Robert Indiana and Keith Haring as well as Irish artists Maser, Peter Monaghan and Stephen Forbes.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the year’s biggest and most exciting art show, which will feature 200 of the best contemporary Irish and international artists and galleries.

And Irish art lovers also have the unique chance to get their hands on 100 pieces of original artwork for €100 each on a first-come, first-served basis on the opening morning of the show on Friday, November 12.

This year’s Art Source showcases painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, prints and ceramic art.

“Art Source offers visitors the opportunity to purchase a one-off affordable original artwork to make their home unique and also the opportunity to meet the artists and hear about their work,” said show organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

The show will also feature a free children’s art workshop where youngsters can work creatively on the theme of Nature Around Us.

Art Source takes place at the RDS, Dublin, from November 12-14, admission is €10 adults, €8 OAPs. Children under 16 free if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Opening times: Friday Nov 12: 11am-9pm, Sat Nov 13 and Sun Nov 14: 10am-6pm.

See Artsource.ie