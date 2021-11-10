Down Syndrome Centre launch 2022 calendar

The Down Syndrome Centre, based in Sandyford. Launched their 2022 Calendar (I’m Able 2) in Kilternan Parish Centre on Saturday the 30th.

The children who feature in our 2022 Calendar, were presented with their own personalised frame of their picture month. They attended alongside their parents and siblings, in some very eye-catching costumes! It was a wonderful fun day, with the sun beaming down.

The Down Syndrome Centre is dedicated, to providing services and support to children with Down syndrome from 3 months to 18 years, helping them to reach their full potential and creating a brighter and more inclusive future. The Centre is not government funded, all funding comes through their fundraising and the generosity and kindness of donors. Their fundraising is crucial to continue to provide the best care and services to children and their families with Down syndrome.

The Calendars and available to purchase throughout all Dunnes Stores outlets or www.downsyndromecentre.ie for €7

Photograph Credit: Peter Quinn