€282,686 given to community groups impacted by Covid in Wicklow

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced a €282,686 fund to support community groups impacted by Covid 19 in Wicklow.

Speaking in support of the funding, Wicklow Minister Simon Harris said: “This funding will provide support to Wicklow groups and clubs which held our communities together during Covid 19. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of a vibrant community sector and how much we rely on community groups in times of need”

The Community Activities Fund will provide practical support to smaller community groups at a grassroots level across county Wicklow. This funding will support community groups with utilities, essential repairs or the purchasing the equipment.

Organisations in Wicklow that have received funding include various community groups, residents associations, sports clubs and tidy towns committees.

The full list of organisations that have received funding can be found here.