First snow of winter dusts the Wicklow hills

We didn’t need the cold to tell us winter is here, but the first sign of winter is always snow on the Wicklow mountains.

Wicklow’s highest peak had a dusting of snow when the clouds lifted off it this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Cold and dry this evening and for a time tonight with clear spells and light breezes. Lows of -1 to +1 Celsius with patchy frost and ice on untreated surfaces. Cloud will increase from the west overnight bringing outbreaks of rain, falling as sleet or snow for a time on higher ground.

TOMORROW – SUNDAY 28TH NOVEMBER

Cloudy and damp on Sunday morning with mostly light south to southwest breezes. Outbreaks of rain will become isolated for the afternoon and bright or sunny spells will develop locally. Remaining cold in east with highs of just 3 to 5 Celsius but milder in the west of the province with highs of 5 to 7 Celsius. Moderate to fresh northwest winds will extend from the west during the day.