Five Wicklow charities each receive €500 donation from Aldi’s Wicklow Store Staff

A total of five Wicklow-based charities have become the latest beneficiaries of Aldi’s Community Grants programme, with each charity receiving a €500 grant from the Aldi store teams in Wicklow.

€500 grants were presented to Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Arklow Cancer Support, Blessington Men’s Shed, Enable Ireland Wicklow Services and Greystones Cancer Support.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the good, local causes they are passionate about.

The Community Grants programme has supported 850 donations to local charities to date. By the end of the year, the programme will have donated over €450,000 since its inception in 2016.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director of Aldi Ireland said: “We are proud to continue supporting local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in local communities for County Wicklow.

“The Community Grants programme is one example of how Aldi is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement into 2022.”

Operating five stores in County Wicklow, The German supermarket chain opened a new store in Rathnew in October 2020.

Aldi is deeply involved in the local community, and has partnered food and drink producers across Wicklow, spending €8.4M with its Wicklow suppliers last year.