Fundraiser for family of Christy Miley

A fundraiser has been set up for a Valleymount family who lost their dad in the most tragic of circumstances recently.

Valleymount man Christy Miley set off to work as normal one morning two weeks ago, never again to return home to see his family.

Christy tragically lost his life in a workplace accident that morning leaving his young family behind, in their mobile home, on the site they planned to build on.

Partner Shelly, who is a full-time mum to their 3 beautiful girls, Heidi 7, Maisie 4, and Harlow 2.



Christy and Shelly had just secured planning permission to build their “Forever Home”. it now looks like this will never happen but, with your support we can make this happen.

Together we can provide a home for Shelly and the girls that Christy would be proud of.



Please show your support to this worthwhile cause by donating what you can.

#ChristyMileyMemorialFund