Harris opens Tinahely National School ASD Unit

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD officially opened the new ASD Unit at Tinahely National School.

Minister Harris said:

“I am delighted to be able to finally officially open Tinahely National School’s ASD unit.

We had originally intended to hold the official opening last year, but the public health advice in force at that time led to it being postponed.

Tinahley National School has a deserved reputation for being inclusive, promoting a culture of acceptance and celebration of difference.

The school has been very proactive in Special Educational Provision and the new ASD unit has been open since November 2020 with Ms Gahan and Ms O’Byrne teaching classes with the support of Louise, Amy and Dina

I know from my own family’s experience the need for strong special education supports and I am delighted to see Tinhely National School’s ASD unit finally come to fruition”.

Minister Harris continued:

“I always like coming to Tinahely National School. The school has a remarkable number of enterprising initiatives including the school garden, pupils making soups and juices in the school kitchen and selling leftover produce at pop up shops.

The school’s participation in the Music Generation Scheme and emphasis on good physical health with the daily jog by all pupils on the running track shows the well rounded and broad education pupils in Tinahely receive in addition to the core curriculum.

I would like to pay tribute to Ms Gallagher and all the team at Tinahely National School for all the work they do and their commitment to inclusivity and the school can count on my continued whole hearted support”