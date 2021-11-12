Help light up Tinahely this Christmas

The Tinahely Christmas Lights Committee are looking for financial support for the Christmas lights and fireworks display that is hoped to take place in the village this Christmas.

The group have set up a GoFundMe page to try raise donations for the event and hopes to improve its lighting setup for this year’s big switch on.

“We know that the lights bring so much happiness and joy to us all, so we hope it will lift our spirits in what has been a very challenging year for so many,” the Committee said.

“We are extremely grateful to all the businesses that help pay for the electricity or donate and we ask that you show your appreciation by shopping locally over these next few months.”